Options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Black Turnstones near Duwamish Head, photographed by Ann Anderson)

Her are reminders about what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Home Bites truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

OPENING NIGHT FOR DRIFTWOOD: The new restaurant/bar at 2722 Alki Avenue SW is scheduled to officially open tonight at 5 pm.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: Interested in preschool through 4th grade at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor)? 6 pm tonight is your chance to learn about it. Our calendar listing has the link for registering to attend.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: David’s Van, Midpak, Mirabai Kukathas, all-ages show, doors at 6, music at 7 (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TAE KWON DO CLASSES: 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6940 34th SW), it’s the first class of the month for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club – info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE SILENT BOOK CLUB: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is one of four locations where the club will meet to read starting tonight at 7. See the full lineup here!

