MUSIC: Endolyne Children’s Choir board hopes to find people who’ll hit the right note for two key openings

You’ve probably seen the Endolyne Children’s Choir over the years at a West Seattle Junction Christmas Tree Lighting performance – but that’s just one of many ways in which this organization enriches the community. Now they’re looking for new support, with openings on the board. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

If you’re looking to give back to the community and add board-member experience to your resume, Endolyne Children’s Choir (ECC) wants to talk to you! ECC teaches the joy of singing in a community setting that fosters self-confidence, teamwork, and a lifelong appreciation for music.

Making this happen for thousands of kids over the last 20 years takes a village, and a vital part of our village is our board of directors. The leaders who serve on our board have a front-row seat to watch these kids connect with, inspire, and uplift the greater community, while developing lifelong appreciation for music and the arts.

Here’s what a few long-term board members had to say about why they serve:

“Creating community among our singers and their families. It’s such a joy to build relationships, to bring people together, and to watch our singers grow and mature both as choral musicians and as humans over the years.”

“I get to work with dedicated board members and staff to provide a caring and fun space and wonderful opportunities for our young singers to grow as individuals.”

“The fun and collaborative environment! Being able to share my enthusiasm for children’s choral singing/music education by brainstorming new and creative ideas with an amazing group of dedicated volunteers!”

Interested in using your accounting or fundraising expertise and leadership to make a difference in your community? ECC is actively recruiting for a Treasurer and Fundraising Chair, so reach out to us at endolyneboard@gmail.com