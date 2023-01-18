Morgan Community Association, music, trivia, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Cormorant drying its wings – photo by Stewart L.)

Reminders of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NETWORKING: Women entrepreneurs/business owners are invited to Structured & Co.‘s online networking event at noon – tickets/info here.

PET-FOOD DRIVE DATE CHANGE: The West Seattle High School NHS student-organized pet-food drive is now collecting only next Wednesday afternoon, 3-5 pm January 25th, not today.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

LIVE AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: It’s Jazz Night, starting at 6:30 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Live, work, play, study, shop in Morgan Junction? Check out this 7 pm quarterly meeting online, all welcome. The agenda and participation information are in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

