Midday ferry meeting and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(This morning’s rainbow – photo sent by Susanna)

From community meetings to nightlife, here’s a reminder of what’s yet to come on this Wednesday:

FERRY MEETING: 12:30 pm, you’re invited to the first of two community meetings for Washington State Ferries‘ winter updates, including the service-restoration plan (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is one of the routes awaiting full restoration). Register here to get the link.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

34TH DDs CHOOSE LEADERSHIP: 7 pm online, our area’s largest political organization, the 34th Legislative District Democrats, choose their new leadership. Register here to get the link.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!