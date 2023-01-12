LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Council briefing set

Tomorrow marks two weeks since the West Seattle low bridge closed to street/path traffic. Two notes tonight:

(SDOT photo)

CYLINDER TROUBLESHOOTING: The leaky turn cylinder removed from the bridge last Sunday is undergoing diagnostic work at an offsite shop. SDOT tweeted photos today including the one above, saying, “Spotted already: a failed main seal!” While the cylinder is being repaired, SDOT hopes to be able to open and close the bridge without it – which, as we’ve reported, will take longer – and continued testing along those lines today.

BRIEFING PLANNED: The City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee has scheduled a briefing on the low-bridge situation for its meeting next Tuesday, 9:30 am. You can go to City Hall (600 4th downtown) or watch via Seattle Channel; the meeting also has a public-comment period – see the agenda for more on that.