LAST CALL! Final week for warm-clothing donations @ Dave Newman State Farm Agency

Ollie the pup is awaiting one last wave of donations for the warm-clothing drive at Dave Newman State Farm Agency (WSB sponsor), on behalf of the West Seattle Clothesline/West Seattle Food Bank. Here’s the reminder:

The West Seattle Clothesline annual clothing drive is once again coming to a close. Last day to drop of donations is Friday the 27th. We would like to give heartfelt thanks to fellow citizens who made it possible by their generosity and giving nature. The clothing drive at Dave Newman State Farm Agency happens every year in December and January. Watch for the clothing drive at the end of this year!

The office is at 3435 California SW – you can stop in any day this week between 9 am and 5 pm.