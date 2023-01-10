Here’s why the new Alki Beach restrooms are out. of service

The city’s year-old restroom building at 57th/Alki has portable toilets outside because it’s out of service. Several people have asked about this; we took the question to Seattle Parks. One reader said they’d been told it was a “plumbing problem,” so we started by asking Parks about that. Spokesperson Rachel Schulkin replied, “We were having a plumbing issue but it’s fixed = now we’re having an issue with the remote locking system. The doors are locking whenever closed, and have to be manually unlocked each time. We are working on a fix now, no timeline on reopening just yet.” Remote locking was also blamed for the delay in opening the comfort station after its completion in 2021; the city is using the technology to cut down on after-hours vandalism citywide.