HELPING: Community cleanup in West Seattle today, and plans for one tomorrow

Two volunteer cleanups in West Seattle this weekend – first, the one that happened today:

UNDER THE BRIDGE: Erik Bell from A Cleaner Alki sent photos from the cleanup on which his group and We Heart Seattle teamed up, beneath the Admiral Way approach to the West Seattle Bridge: “This is what you’ve been driving over when you come off Admiral Way to get on the Bridge. It’s looking much better now.” Before and after examples:

Erik’s group has frequent cleanups around the peninsula – find them at byandby.org. Meantime, another group has an event planned Sunday:

SEATTLE STREET FIXERS: A few weeks ago, we showed you what these volunteers did in Gatewood, “revealing” an overgrown sidewalk. They’re tackling another one starting at 1 pm Sunday, in Morgan Junction, in the 6300 block o 41st SW, and more volunteers are welcome. Organizer Conrad explains, “Currently, more than half of the sidewalk on the south side of Fauntleroy, between 41st and the nearest alleyway, is inaccessible due to ivy and an overgrown hedge.” He sent this photo:

Conrad continues, “Given the size of the hedge, any big trimming tools will be useful, as will yard-waste bags, given the large amount of debris this work will generate. This spot is along a busy road so we will need to stay mindful while working.”