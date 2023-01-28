HELPING: Alki Beach Pride collects results of first-ever coat/clothing drive

(WSB photos)

Two weeks ago we told you about Alki Beach Pride‘s first-ever coat/clothing drive, with dropoff spots all over the area. Today, the ABP crew and partner Out of the Closet Thrift Stores took a truck tour to pick up the results.

We caught up with them at the first, and southernmost, stop, the Lumber Yard Bar in White Center.

From there, they were planning to stop at Youngstown Coffee, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest (WSB sponsor), Arthur’s, Admiral Theater, and Harry’s Beach House. (Out of the Closet is a thrift-shop chain benefiting the AIDS Healthcare Foundation; its Seattle store is on Capitol Hill at 1016 E. Pike.) We’ll be checking back for the grand total – they expected to have collected dozens of boxes and bags full of warm clothing/coats before day’s end!

P.S. Watch alkibeachpride.org for other activities, including this year’s big celebration in August.