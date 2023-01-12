HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of 2023

As we write this, it’s only lightly raining … good night to go show some love to local artists! Find your nearest venue(s) on the list/map featured on the West Seattle Art Walk website. We’re just back from one – a student-artist show!

West Seattle High School artists are showing their work tonight at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral. Above is Amelia; below, Maxi:

And Quinn:

All three are juniors. Tonight’s reception continues at WSG (2141 California SW) until about 7 pm. West Seattle Art Walk happens every month on the second Thursday!