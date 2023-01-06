From spelling to sports, 6 options for your West Seattle Friday night

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

DJ AT EASY STREET: Alternative 12″ singles with Depeche Mike, 6-9 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

FREE INTRODUCTION TO PRANIC HEALING: 6:30 pm at Alki location that will be sent to those who register – the link is in our calendar listing.

SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), offered by Inner Alchemy – details in our calendar listing.

SPELLDOWN AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm for this 21+, one-night-only “adult spelling bee” – details in our preview, including ticket link. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Varsity home games tonight at West Seattle High School vs. Seattle Prep – 7 pm girls, 8:30 pm boys. (3000 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com