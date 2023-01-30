From playing to planning, what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Luna/Anchor Park and the Olympic Mountains’ ‘The Brothers,’ photographed Sunday by James Bratsanos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s today’s highlight list!

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Dead Ringer.” Free popcorn! Advance registration required – our calendar listing explains how.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda). You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Second week for the new free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, begins today, 3:30-5 pm.

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE: The city presents an online meeting at 6 pm about the Comprehensive Plan Update. Here’s the short explanation:

he updated Seattle Comprehensive Plan will guide City decisions about where we locate housing and jobs, and where and how we invest in transportation, utilities, parks, and other public assets. Our goal is to make the city more equitable, livable, sustainable, and resilient for today’s communities and future residents. Our Plan will address challenges new and old: racial equity, housing costs, access to economic opportunity and education, climate change, and more.

You’re welcome to join the meeting, which will include a presentation and Q/A. The link is on this city webpage (right under “What’s Happening Now”).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained here.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

