FOLLOWUP: Stadium trees inspected after 35th SW fall

(Reader photo, last Wednesday)

Last Wednesday night, that tree fell onto 35th SW between Avalon and Snoqualmie, taking down utility wires/cables and closing the street for 10 hours. The tree was on West Seattle Stadium property, so the next day we asked Seattle Parks about its inspection history and what would be done to check out the trees alongside it:

(Reader photo, looking southwest toward the tree stand that had included the one that fell)

We received the information today. Here’s what Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin told us about the tree that fell: “Based on our records, the trees were last inspected in 2017.” She also told us that Parks staffers inspected the site the day after the fall – last Thursday – “and also inspected the adjacent row of trees along the northwest stretch of West Seattle Stadium, to ensure that there was no other conditions of immediate concern.” Though 35th is a busy street and the tree fell in the heart of PM-commute time, it did not hit anyone or any vehicles.