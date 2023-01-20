ELECTION 2023: King County Councilmember Joe McDermott announces he won’t run for reelection

(WSB photo, Councilmember McDermott at White Center event in October)

Another elected official representing West Seattle and vicinity has decided not to run for reelection. This time it’s King County Council District 8 Councilmember Joe McDermott, who lives in West Seattle but represents a district that also includes White Center, Vashon and Maury Islands, and part of Seattle on the east side of the Duwamish River (as with the City Council, the County Council also has recently remapped districts). McDermott served in the State Senate and State House before moving to the County Council 12 years ago, shortly after fellow West Seattleite Dow Constantine became County Executive. He was the first openly gay person to serve on the County Council. He is also a current member of the Sound Transit Board. Councilmember McDermott’s announcement does not specify what he plans to do next:

I look forward to pursuing other professional opportunities yet to be identified once I leave office while always remaining involved in the issues I am passionate about. … I am grateful for the opportunity to work for our communities. I look forward to continuing doing so as a private citizen.

You can read the full announcement, including his list of accomplishments, here. State files show that no far no one else has registered a campaign for District 8, but the official filing week is still four months away.