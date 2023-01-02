West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Expanded 35th/Holden/Ida project finally returning to Design Review

January 2, 2023 7:02 pm
 |   Development | West Seattle news

It’s been more than four years since a mixed-use project on 35th SW between Holden and Ida was last seen by the Southwest Design Review Board, which ordered the project team to come back for a second round of Early Design Guidance. (Remember that Early Design Guidance is largely about size and shape of the building – “massing”; the project team’s preferred option is above.) Two years later, we reported the plan had expanded. Now, two years after that, the project is scheduled to return to the board – and it’s been expanded again. Back in 2018, a four-story building with about 50 apartments was proposed; in 2020, it was a five-story plan with 120 apartments; now it’s six stories and more than 130 apartments, with ground-floor commercial space and 50 underground parking stalls. You can see the draft design packet here. The revised project is scheduled to go before the SWDRB at 5 pm Thursday, February 2nd, online; watch for the meeting link here.

  • Kristina Dahl January 2, 2023 (7:25 pm)
    130 units plus retail and only 50 parking spots? Won’t some of those apartments have 2+ people living in them, and staff and clients at the businesses? I am a huge fan of alternatives to cars, but that location is not an easy walk to a grocery store or other amenities and this town doesn’t have great systems for getting around without a car.

