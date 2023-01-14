CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Legacy and U-Haul truck; arrests after neighbors’ fight

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CAR: West Seattle resident Dan‘s car was stolen in Burien and he’s getting the word out regionally to watch for it:

My car, a white 1997 Subaru Legacy GT wagon, was stolen this afternoon (around 1-1:30 pm) in Burien on SW 157th in the parking lot between Azteca and Value Village. License plate #2869 LEM. Video footage from Azteca shows two men pull up in a green Ford Ranger, steal the car within a few minutes. Both sped out of the parking lot after stealing the car.

It’s been reported to police/sheriffs in Burien; we’ll add the number when we get it.

STOLEN TRUCK: This was posted via a comment, so we’re following up to get the location: “My 15-foot truck U-HAUL was stolen today around 1:00 pm. License plate AG30561 – if you see the truck, please call 911 or contact me by email: Mrgpuckett@outlook.com”

ARRESTS AFTER NEIGHBORS’ FIGHT: A post on SPD Blotter this afternoon recaps an incident to which police responded Friday evening around 5:30 pm in the 8400 block of Delridge Way SW. Police say it started with a report of a fight between neighbors and ended with a 38-year-old woman and 40-year-old man arrested for investigation of burglary, assault, and hate crime; details are here.