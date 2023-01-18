CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Postal inspectors following up ‘active leads’ in mail-truck thefts

Tuesday afternoon, we reported on the theft – and recovery – of two U.S. Postal Service carriers’ trucks in West Seattle. The initial response was from Seattle Police, but as commenters noted, this is a federal crime. So we followed up with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service today. Regional spokesperson John Wiegand said he couldn’t comment extensively because: “There is follow up on this investigation going on right now, with some active leads … We have a possible suspect vehicle identified and are following up on that right now.” As for who investigates from here, “We are the primary agency investigating these, SPD responded as it happened in their jurisdiction and are usually always in the loop on things happening in the city limits. That allows us to amplify our reach and investigation with resources.” They don’t have specifics to share regarding exactly whose mail was stolen, but if you learn that yours is missing – such as, via use of a stolen credit card – they want to hear from you, and Wiegand says the best way is by phone: 877-876-2455. He added: “We are working with the postal service to help prevent these from happening more. And we encourage members of the community to be on the lookout, if they see unknown individuals removing mail from a mail truck and placing it in another vehicle to please call police asap and preserve any video of they have it. Yesterday we were able to recover multiple videos from the community that will be very helpful.”