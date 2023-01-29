COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until Polar Plunge ‘winter beach party’ at Alki for Special Olympics Washington

(WSB photo from February 2020 Polar Plunge at Alki)

Outdoor events are few and far between in the heart of winter – but here’s an exception: We’re now four weeks away from the return of the Polar Plunge “winter beach party” to Alki, benefiting Special Olympics Washington. Here’s how organizers explain it:

The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge, on Saturday, February 25, is a Seattle tradition. The annual event brings together supporters throughout the area to Get Cold for a Cause. The 2023 installment of this Winter Beach Party is expanding to offer something for everyone. Partygoers can show up to plunge or participate in the festivities and cheer others on.

Attendees can expect a full-on beach party with live music, beach games, a beer garden, food trucks, costume contests, and great prizes along the way! Individual and team registrants are encouraged to raise donations in support of Special Olympics Washington athletes. As they raise funds, they can also earn prizes including airline vouchers and Papa John’s gift cards for the top individual and team fundraisers.

The Polar Plunge campaign kicks off the year strong by raising funds that directly go to providing athletes with year-round opportunities to train and compete, as well as receive free health screenings and leadership training. Proceeds from the event ensure that over 7,500 Washington children and adults with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities have the opportunity to participate at no cost to them.

On Saturday, February 25, festivities kick off at 8:00 a.m. at Alki Beach & Bathhouse [60th SW & Alki Avenue SW]. The costume contest will begin at 12:10 p.m., with winners awarded based on crowd response. Polar plunging starts at 1:00 p.m.!