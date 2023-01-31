BIZNOTE FOLLOWUPS: Happy Lemon, Fitness 19 uncloak

We previously reported on two future Westwood Village businesses based on permit files. Now, new confirmation:

HAPPY LEMON: We reported one month ago that Vatsana’s Thai Restaurant had closed and the international boba-and-more tea chain Happy Lemon would move in. Passing through WWV today, we noted Happy Lemon now has window signage up, saying it’s expecting to open in spring.

FITNESS 19: We reported last week that sign-permit documents indicated this gym chain would take over the two-years-vacant 24-Hour Fitness spot at WWV. It wasn’t listed on the official WWV directory at the time, but it is now. We’re still waiting to hear back from the company about its timeline.