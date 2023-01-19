Alki Community Council and more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Harlequin Duck, photographed by Cindy Roberts)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com for location.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Bai Tong on Wheels food truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Prospective HPES families are welcome to visit the school (1012 SW Trenton) 6-7:30 pm tonight.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Discuss beach-area issues with the ACC at 7 pm, in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online (connection info here along with agenda details).

