Admiral, Fauntleroy, Camp Second Chance meetings, 2 choir rehearsals, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Many options on the Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH PARK FLOODING BRIEFING: That’s part of the agenda for the City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that’s about to begin (9:30 am) – here’s the agenda; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel. (Note that as of publication time, the online stream is having trouble – here are other ways to watch/listen.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon brings the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is also viewable via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LION DEN: Cub Scout Pack 282 is starting a Lion Den for kindergarteners, 6 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW).

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Monthly chance for updates and Q/A about West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment, 6 pm – online meeting, with participation information in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: The preschool at 42nd/Oregon welcomes prospective families to visit tonight at 6:30 pm.

BOEING EMPLOYEES CHOIR: Open rehearsals start tonight in West Seattle:

Join the Boeing Employees Choir — even if you aren’t a Boeing employee! We’re looking for more singers to round out our top notch concert choir. We’re traveling to Greece and Turkey in the Fall of 2024! We rehearse every Tuesday night, 6:30 – 9:00 pm, at the American Legion Hall, 3618 SW Alaska St. Open rehearsals for all interested singers begin Tuesday, Jan. 10th and continue through Tuesday, Feb. 14th. If you feel we’re the right fit for you, schedule a simple vocal audition. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit group and we sing throughout the year at local Puget Sound retirement homes, churches, and community centers. Singers are asked to make a donation of $100 per season. We tour abroad every few years — most recently to Portugal, Spain, Ireland and Scotland. Make a resolution to sing more and have more fun! For more info email: president@boeingchoir.org.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm meeting at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) with agenda including a look ahead to this year’s neighborhood plans and a chance to hear from/talk with a local police rep.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: All welcome to attend the FCA‘s monthly board meeting in person or online, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW)

SEATTLE METROPOLITAN SINGERS: This award-winning choir rehearses in West Seattle! Tonight’s announcement (postponed from last week):

The Seattle Metropolitan Singers are starting their next season on Tuesday, January 10th. Rehearsals are 7 pm to 9 pm every Tuesday at the Senior Center of West Seattle [4217 SW Oregon]. This choir won The People’s Choice award at the 2022 Great Figgy Pudding Competition at Pike Place Market. This is a treble voice choir and all are welcome to join that fit in that vocal range. Please e-mail the_met@seattlegleeclubs.org if any questions. Or check out their website seattlegleeclubs.org/themet

OPEN MIC: Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) invites you to take the stage, starting at 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

