9 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s ahead as this Friday continues:

DONATE WARM CLOTHING: Three drives wrap up today, and both welcome your donations of clothing/coats to help neighbors in need keep warm: Admiral Church (noon-4 pm dropoff at 4320 SW Hill); Dave Newman State Farm Agency (dropoff until 5 pm at 3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), and Alki Beach Pride‘s drive with seven dropoff spots.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

SILENT DISCO: Dance to music only you can hear! 5-7:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) – info’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, all-West Seattle lineup as previewed here, starting with Not Dead Yet. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No local home games tonight.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: New play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm:

Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, AN ENDLESS SHIFT is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives. Seattle theater artist Gloria Alcalá, in a solo tour de force performance, embodies and voices the multitude of perspectives on the harrowing journey Seattle nurses faced in an ever-shifting landscape.

Get your ticket(s) here.

