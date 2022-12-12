You asked, so we asked: Why do SDOT’s message boards still show detour-route travel times?

A reader asked about this, and then we noticed it ourselves: Almost three months after the West Seattle Bridge reopened, the travel-time display on SDOT‘s overhead message boards still shows times for getting to the 1st Avenue South Bridge. Last week we asked SDOT why. Spokesperson Mariam Ali looked into it and sent this reply tonight:

We recently moved the Travelers Web Map to a more modern server. During this process the routes shown on our dynamic message signs were frozen so as to not further complicate the move. This work is complete. We are presently evaluating all dynamic message signs to see where routes should be modified or added. We expect to roll out new routes on the West Seattle Dynamic Message Signs and other locations the end of Q1 2023, if not sooner.

You can see what’s showing on the message boards around the city by going to the aforementioned Travelers Map and clicking “map controls” on the left side of the screen, then choosing “Travel Times”; the dropdown for Southwest will show you the Fauntleroy and 35th boards’ message for the 1st Avenue South Bridge.