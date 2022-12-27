WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind arrives; first big power outage affects almost 5,000 customers

6:27 PM: The wind is getting stronger and the first West Seattle power-outage reports are in – Arbor Heights, Fauntleroy, Morgan Junction reports so far. Almost 5,000 customers (homes/businesses/facilities), according to the City Light map. Updates to come.

6:39 PM: The wind’s roaring up here. Possibly related to the outage, wires are down on 35th at 108th, and the road’s closed south of there, reports Colby, who sent the photo:

A few reminders: The High Wind Warning is in effect until 1 am, so we could be in for a few hours of this. If your power goes out, don’t open your refrigerator/freezer – what’s inside will keep for longer. And remember that the “estimated restoration time” on City Light’s map is absolutely meaningless – it’s automatically generated and even the utility admits the estimates are useless.

7:23 PM: In case you’re wondering – though the outage stretches from Lowman Beach to The Arroyos, the Fauntleroy ferry dock has power, Alice Enevoldsen texted us to report. (See terminal cameras here.)

7:32 PM: Some report their power’s back on (comments and phone calls). SCL’s map lags a bit in updates so we’ll see if that’s everyone. … And a moment later, the map’s updated – 276 still out.