West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

45℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind arrives; first big power outage affects almost 5,000 customers

December 27, 2022 6:27 pm
|      21 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

6:27 PM: The wind is getting stronger and the first West Seattle power-outage reports are in – Arbor Heights, Fauntleroy, Morgan Junction reports so far. Almost 5,000 customers (homes/businesses/facilities), according to the City Light map. Updates to come.

6:39 PM: The wind’s roaring up here. Possibly related to the outage, wires are down on 35th at 108th, and the road’s closed south of there, reports Colby, who sent the photo:

A few reminders: The High Wind Warning is in effect until 1 am, so we could be in for a few hours of this. If your power goes out, don’t open your refrigerator/freezer – what’s inside will keep for longer. And remember that the “estimated restoration time” on City Light’s map is absolutely meaningless – it’s automatically generated and even the utility admits the estimates are useless.

7:23 PM: In case you’re wondering – though the outage stretches from Lowman Beach to The Arroyos, the Fauntleroy ferry dock has power, Alice Enevoldsen texted us to report. (See terminal cameras here.)

7:32 PM: Some report their power’s back on (comments and phone calls). SCL’s map lags a bit in updates so we’ll see if that’s everyone. … And a moment later, the map’s updated – 276 still out.

21 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind arrives; first big power outage affects almost 5,000 customers"

  • Ada December 27, 2022 (6:32 pm)
    Reply

    In Arbor Heights, can confirm.

  • miws December 27, 2022 (6:35 pm)
    Reply

    9000 block 16th SW in S. Delridge, my power went off for about 3-5 seconds around 6:20 pm. —Mike

  • Sally December 27, 2022 (6:35 pm)
    Reply

    Out on Parshall PL SW just East of CA and Frontenac

  • Mark Mazur December 27, 2022 (6:37 pm)
    Reply

    Yes. Power is out on Fauntleroy Way SW starting just (a block) west of Morgan Junction. In fact, our house & all to the west are dark. Houses to the east, including our next door neighbors (!), have power right now, as do businesses at  Morgan Junction.

  • RickB December 27, 2022 (6:38 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on 26th Ave SW south of Roxbury. Off for like 30 seconds, then on for ten, then off again. Dark as far as I can see out my windows. There were tree trimming crews in the neighborhood a couple weeks ago clearing branches away from around the transmission lines so I was hoping we would avoid outages. I guess not!

  • Rico December 27, 2022 (6:41 pm)
    Reply

    It was a dark and stormy night 

  • Karen r December 27, 2022 (6:45 pm)
    Reply

    Out in the arroyos

  • Chris December 27, 2022 (6:48 pm)
    Reply

    Yup, Gatewood dark too

  • Lisa Bernhagen December 27, 2022 (6:48 pm)
    Reply

    Our power is out all along 36th Ave from Roxbury to Barton

  • June clemons December 27, 2022 (7:00 pm)
    Reply

    Endolyn Joe’s had no power. We will go back. Their menu is great

    • Bobby December 27, 2022 (7:30 pm)
      Reply

      Really? What’s good on the menu?

  • Karen December 27, 2022 (7:06 pm)
    Reply

    We saw a spark at 25th and 98th.  Power flickered, but stayed on.  Dodged a bullet as we are half a block out of that outage map.

  • Regular Guy December 27, 2022 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    Gatewood Elementary area power just came back on

  • christl m December 27, 2022 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back on in Arbor Heights! 

  • SH December 27, 2022 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    Power just came back on at 26th & 106th

  • Wendy Steward December 27, 2022 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    It wasn’t and still isn’t windy. No power. 

    • WSB December 27, 2022 (7:32 pm)
      Reply

      Where are you? Upper Fauntleroy, it’s roaring, still. But we’re close to a hillside.

  • Grog December 27, 2022 (7:31 pm)
    Reply

    Quite the transformer explosion on 35/108th. We’re Three houses away from it. Two explosions, lights flicked on in between. They’re working on it now.

  • lucas December 27, 2022 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back, Arroyo heights 730pm. 

  • Kyle December 27, 2022 (7:34 pm)
    Reply

    Fauntleroy is back up, baby!!!! (46th & Brace Point)

  • S December 27, 2022 (7:35 pm)
    Reply

    North arbor heights still out. 

