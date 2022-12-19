WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow on the way, and related notes

(Photographed near Me-Kwa-Mooks by Patricia Boiko)

As reported this afternoon, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our area, and that could mean several inches of snow by morning. Many areas still have some lingering from the weekend; today’s high only reached 34 (12 degrees below normal) so there wasn’t much melting. With the anticipation of potential overnight snow, we have a few announcements in already:

–Senior Center of West Seattle will be closed Tuesday

–West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) plans to open late, at noon Tuesday

-If you have Tuesday solid-waste pickup, Seattle Public Utilities tells us they’ll be making their decision early in the morning, once they’ve assessed safety; if there’s a change, they’ll announce it here (we’ll have the info too)

–SDOT‘s out treating roads – this map shows where

-Citywide traffic cameras (with still image and video options) are here

–Metro is on regular routing as of right now

If you have changes, announcements, info, pics, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

