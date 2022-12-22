WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Other changes – including libraries and parks – plus events for today

(Grand Menorah at Alki Beach, photographed by David Hutchinson early today)

Regardless of the snow/ice, the holiday season carries on, so today we have a list with holiday happenings as well as weather-related changes. From the inbox, Event Calendar, and Holiday Guide:

COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Today is the first of three days that you can drop off homemade cookies for The Christmas People at West Seattle Coworking‘s south location (9030 35th SW), until 3 pm today and again 9 am-3 pm tomorrow.

LIBRARIES OPENING LATE: Seattle Public Library says its branches will open at noon today and close at regular times.

WEST SEATTLE GOLF COURSE CLOSED: Except for non-sledding “winter recreation” – here’s the Seattle Parks update.

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Two musicians today at the grocery store – Alex Baird noon-3 pm, Gary Benson 3-5:30 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

‘HOLIDAY GIFT SHOPPE’ POP-UP: Three featured artists/makers (listed here), 4-8 pm tonight at Carpe Diem Collective (3834 California SW).

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Second-to-last appearance at the grocery store – 4 pm-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

‘Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents a holiday musical described as a “hip-hop remix of Dickens’ classic tale.” Tickets and show times/dates are here.

HANUKKAH: This is the fifth of eight nights.

Any changes or additions, we’ll add here through the day – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send us info but texting 206-293-6302 works too, especially when it’s urgent – thank you!