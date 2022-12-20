WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Garbage, recycling pickup now delayed one day

With trucks getting stuck on hills as mentioned in our weather coverage, it’s no surprise that this was just announced by Seattle Public Utilities:

Due to winter weather conditions, there will be delayed residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste pickup in Seattle for customers in Seattle today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 through the rest of the week. SPU’s Haz Waste sites and stations are closed to customers today, Tuesday Dec. 20 and will attempt to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.

Weather and road conditions permitting, garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste service will resume Wednesday, December 21, 2022 on a revised schedule — with customers scheduled for pickup today, Tuesday, collected tomorrow. All remaining residential services will be delayed one day this week. For example, if your regular collection day is Friday, your garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste will be collected on Saturday this week. Customers should be sure to have their containers out by 7 am to ensure collection.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day.