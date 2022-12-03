WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Early-morning weather notes – roads, trees, outages …

(‘Live’ SDOT camera)

It’s been snowing for a few hours now, and we have a few notes:

ROADS CLOSED: We’ve been hearing about some tree trouble – Sylvan Way in particular, apparently a downed tree. Another one is reported around 14th/Holden but not blocking the street. We’ll add some resource links momentarily.

SPEAKING OF TREE TROUBLE: Connie sent this photo and report:

This tree is blocking the entrance to the parking lot of the dog park off of Southwest Cloverdale at 5th.

POWER OUTAGES: A few pockets of southernmost West Seattle (Seola, Myers Way) are part of a 4,300-customer outage – see the map here. ADDED 3:11 AM: Now a West Seattle outage too – more than 500 customers:

FORECAST: This is expected to eventually change over to rain. But right now we’re still under a Winter Weather Advisory.

See trouble? Text us at 206-293-6302 – thank you!