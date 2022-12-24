WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Here’s what to know about this Christmas Eve and 7th night of Hanukkah

(Newest image from city traffic cam in the heart of The Junction)

The day after The Big Ice, it’s Christmas Eve and the 7th night of Hanukkah. Here’s the info and event list for today/tonight:

TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION: The low bridge is still closed because of mechanical trouble …Metro buses are back on regular routing, with a few routes suspended including West Seattle’s 125 … The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state-ferry route is down to 1 boat this morning … The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular Saturday schedule … Want to check the roads? Traffic cams citywide are here; our page of West Seattle-relevant cams is here.

GROCERY STORE HOURS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: Most grocery stores close early tonight and many will be closed tomorrow – here’s our West Seattle list.

CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY CHURCH SERVICES: Here’s our list of services at 12 local churches from which we’ve heard.

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING: Shop local! Especially considering many independent local small businesses lost a day Friday because of the ice. We have a few shops’ hours in our Holiday Guide.

HANUKKAH: Tonight is the 7th of its 8 nights.

Here’s what else is happening:

DROP-IN ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW).

GIVE THE GIFT OF HOMEMADE COOKIES: Today’s your last chance to bring homemade cookies to West Seattle Coworking‘s south location (9030 35th SW), 9 am-3 pm, so they can brighten holiday meals provided to those in need by The Christmas People.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY MUSIC: The store‘s mini-concerts conclude with Alex Baird, 10 am-1 pm. WS Thriftway (longtime WSB sponsor) is at 4201 SW Morgan.

MORE MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: You’re invited to watch thousands of lights synched to music outside the Iversons‘ home on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – 6:30-10 pm.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!