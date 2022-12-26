WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What you need to know about this semi-holiday

It’s the day after Christmas, but since the holiday happened on a Sunday this time, many are “observing” the holiday today. So we start the day with these notes:
TRANSPORTATION
*No Water Taxi today
*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on 2-boat schedule
*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking
*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here
OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES
*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express
*Banking holiday
*Libraries open today
*Most Seattle Parks facilities closed
WEATHER & TIDE
*Special Weather Statement for increased slide risk with heavy rain through Tuesday
*’King tide’ high tide at 7:55 am today – 13.0 feet
Got news? Text us at 206-293-6402,or email westseattleblog@gmail.com if non-urgent – thank you!
