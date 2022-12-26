West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What you need to know about this semi-holiday

December 26, 2022 6:03 am
It’s the day after Christmas, but since the holiday happened on a Sunday this time, many are “observing” the holiday today. So we start the day with these notes:

TRANSPORTATION

*No Water Taxi today
*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on 2-boat schedule
*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking
*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here

OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES

*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express
*Banking holiday
*Libraries open today
*Most Seattle Parks facilities closed

WEATHER & TIDE

*Special Weather Statement for increased slide risk with heavy rain through Tuesday
*’King tide’ high tide at 7:55 am today – 13.0 feet

