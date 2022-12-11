WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gold Toyota; car break-in interrupted

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN GOLD TOYOTA: Maybe you’ll find Sarah‘s car:
Our car was stolen today at 3:45 pm from in front of our carport located in the alley between 40th Ave SW and 41st Ave SW off SW Bradford,
2007 gold Toyota RAV-4
WA license plate BLN5548
Please report to police or contact me if you see it. Thank you. 206-486-2718
SPD incident # is 2022-331103.
CAR BREAK-IN INTERRUPTED: Richard reports that a neighbor stopped what was either going to be a break-in or a car-theft attempt:
My 2011 Hyundai Elantra had an attempted break-in tonight at about 8:30 pm. My driver rear window was busted out in an attempt to either steal the car or rummage around for anything valuable inside. One of my neighbors was outside and saw the suspects against the car and thought it was suspicious. As he walked up to get closer, a getaway car (Honda Civic or similar) drove up to pick them up and they all drove off together. I live in the Fauntleroy neighborhood near Wildwood Market. Was fortunate to have neighbors on alert that were able to spook the burglars away before they were able to do anything more than break my window.
