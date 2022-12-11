WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gold Toyota; car break-in interrupted

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN GOLD TOYOTA: Maybe you’ll find Sarah‘s car:

Our car was stolen today at 3:45 pm from in front of our carport located in the alley between 40th Ave SW and 41st Ave SW off SW Bradford, 2007 gold Toyota RAV-4

WA license plate BLN5548 (Stock photo) Please report to police or contact me if you see it. Thank you. 206-486-2718

SPD incident # is 2022-331103.

CAR BREAK-IN INTERRUPTED: Richard reports that a neighbor stopped what was either going to be a break-in or a car-theft attempt: