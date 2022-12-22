WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen-car suspect arrested in West Seattle after fleeing from police in SODO

Police have arrested another stolen-car suspect in West Seattle. This time it started on the other side of the Duwamish River. Police say they were trying to pull the 40-year-old man over in SODO after discovering the white van he was driving had a stolen license plate. In his attempt to get away, they say, he “rammed the van through a businessâ€™s chain link fence, then backed into an SPD patrol vehicle before fleeing with at least one flat tire.”

(Image via SPD Blotter)

He made it all the way to West Marginal Way SW and SW Alaska [map], where he ditched the van on the railroad tracks. It was empty when police got to it but footprints in the snow led them to the suspect, sitting on a park bench nearby. According to police, mail in the suspect’s name was left in the van. They arrested him; he’s currently in the King County Jail for the sixth time this year, most recently a six-week stay in July and August, related to burglary and auto-theft-related charges for which he’s awaiting trial.