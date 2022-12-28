West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen statue?

December 28, 2022 10:21 am
Josette is hoping someone might spot this stolen statue:

(Early Tuesday) around 1.00 AM, my front-yard statue was stolen. It is a bronze statue with 2 children holding a flower basket. It was located on 47th Ave SW and Findlay SW. The thieves were able to carry the statue, which is more than 300 lbs. I was able to see 2 men carrying my statue into a dark-colored car. If you do see it, please let me know. This statue is dear to me.

Any leads, let us know and we’ll connect you. (We’ll add the police-report # when we get it.)

  • Craig December 28, 2022 (10:27 am)
    Send a picture to Pacific Iron and Metal at  2230 4th Ave S, Seattle in SoDo. It’s a popular place to have metal “scraps” sold by sketchy (and law-abiding too) people. Or just drive there and watch for black cars that come up and get quotes for their metal. It’s a likely place for your yard art to turn up because it’s close to West Seattle and deals with “scraps” daily. 

