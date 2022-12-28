WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen statue?

Josette is hoping someone might spot this stolen statue:

(Early Tuesday) around 1.00 AM, my front-yard statue was stolen. It is a bronze statue with 2 children holding a flower basket. It was located on 47th Ave SW and Findlay SW. The thieves were able to carry the statue, which is more than 300 lbs. I was able to see 2 men carrying my statue into a dark-colored car. If you do see it, please let me know. This statue is dear to me.