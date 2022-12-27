WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police arrest Westwood Village burglary suspect

Three weeks after the crash-and-grab burglary at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Westwood Village, the store was burglarized again early today – but this time police arrested a suspect. They say the man broke in by using a shopping cart to break a window around 4:15 am. The burglar was still inside when officers arrived; he pointed what appeared to be a rifle – but turned out to be a pellet gun – at them and fled. They caught the suspect nearby, in the 2500 block of SW Barton, and recovered the pellet rifle plus bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat. The 37-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail, where the roster says this is his fourth booking this year.