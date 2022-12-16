WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Murder victim identified; local arrest tied to fentanyl-swap probe; stolen-car hot spot

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

(WSB photo, last Friday)

MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED: One week ago, a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in the Roxhill Park parking lot. No arrest so far, but the victim has been identified: 21-year-old Carlo D. Mazzaferro, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, killed by “multiple gunshot wounds.” Mr. Mazzaferro’s obituary appeared online today, remembering him as “an unassuming standout, both physically and creatively, with dreams of one day becoming a designer” and noting that “addiction (was) an unwelcomed companion throughout his life” that he was fighting with the help of involvement at Victory Outreach Church of Seattle. That’s where a memorial service is planned Monday. Police have not released information about a suspected motive or other circumstances beyond what was reported on scene that night.

LOCAL ARREST LINKED TO FENTANYL-SWAP PROBE: On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. These reports stemmed from an SPD Blotter post which reveals that an arrest covered here in September was a result of the early stages of this investigation. From the SPD post:

Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. On September 23rd, officers served a search warrant on the RV in the 3700 block of Southwest Marginal Place and arrested the occupant.

That was then-62-year-old Thomas B. Hull, who as we reported at the time was charged with drug and gun felonies. He had been released from jail the day after his arrest – even before the charges were filed – after a judge declined to follow prosecutors’ request for $100,000 bail and set it at $10,000 instead. Jail records show he was back in jail in connection with the same case from October 1st through 6th. His case continues proceeding through the system.

STOLEN CAR HOTSPOT: Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots – Harbor Avenue, near the 1st Avenue South Bridge, under the west end of the West Seattle Bridge among them. Listening to police radio, another one has stood out these past two days – the 9400 block of Myers Way South, near the Seattle Fire Joint Training Facility. At least six stolen vehicles have been recovered there since Thursday morning. We don’t have details but did hear one described over the air today as a Honda Civic stolen in Pierce County.