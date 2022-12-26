WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Christmas burglary at Delridge Deli Mart

Another West Seattle business was hit by burglars over the Christmas weekend. This time, Delridge Deli Mart (in the strip mall at Delridge/Andover). We went over to ask after a tip from Steve. The store confirms they were broken into before midnight last night, by burglars who popped this lock out of the door:

They told us the burglars got away with lottery scratch tickets, cigarettes, and change – some rolls as well as loose. This is the same store whose owner was seriously hurt trying to stop a shoplifter three months ago. If you have any information on last night’s break-in, the SPD incident number is 22-343643.