WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:

BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.

ROSS SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: 27-year-old Issac R. Alejandro is charged with first-degree robbery, accused of pointing a gun at Ross Dress For Less store security and management while getting away with shoplifted merchandise. The incident happened October 4th; the charge was just filed last week, but Alejandro has been in jail since October 12th in connection with a different case. In the robbery case, prosecutors say, Alejandro went into the store, gathered up more than $300 in clothing, and when employees tried to stop him, pulled the gun and told them repeatedly “Back off.” This security image is in the charging documents:

He then, investigators say, fled with two accomplices in what turned out to be a stolen Chevrolet Silverado, found by police less than five hours later in the 2500 block of Harbor Avenue SW. (It had been taken from a light-rail park-and-ride in Tukwila hours before the robbery.) Meantime, a detective investigating the robbery got security-camera images from the store, circulated them to officers, and had the stolen Silverado processed for fingerprints. The charging documents say he soon heard from an officer who believed he knew the identity of the main robber; one of the accomplices was identified through a tip that he was in Renton. SPD subsequently heard from Renton Police that Alejandro was in their custody for an incident in which he allegedly shot at them. They also learned that Alejandro had a million-dollar warrant for a King County Sheriff’s Office robbery/assault case and that he has criminal history in California and Arkansas. The jail register shows he’s being held in lieu of $700,000 bail.