WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another crash-and-grab burglary; plus, 3 reader reports

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ANOTHER CRASH-AND-GRAB BURGLARY: Five days after the crash-and-grab at Westwood Village‘s Big 5 store, a similar burglary happened early today at the Arrowhead Gardens mini-market El Quetzal (9240 2nd SW). After a reader tip, we went over and found the scene shown in our photo above. A member of the family that owns the store told us the entrance was so heavily damaged, they hadn’t been able to get inside to figure out what was taken. Police told them it likely happened around 5 am; the SPD call log on Twitter shows an alarm call received by 911 around quarter till 5. The store is closed until further notice. The SPD incident number is 2022-329753.

We also have three reader reports received in the past day-plus:

CAR STOLEN, THEN FOUND: This report is from Ray:

We had our 2016 Hyundai stolen from outside our Highland Park house (parked on the street) between 8 pm-10 pm (12/8). We were awakened by police at 2 am who found the car in North Delridge (a neighbor called in the missing car parked in their alley). The back window had been broken by a screwdriver and the ignition had been pulled out to hotwire the car. Just a heads up for other drivers in the area to continue to be cautious of what’s happening in the community.

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT ATTEMPT: This report is from William:

We live in the Fairmount Park area just a block from the Elementary School. (Friday) morning at 6:15 a large dark-colored pickup backed up to my Honda Element, which was parked in the driveway with the occupants clearly intending to steal the catalytic converter (this would be try #2). Fortunately my wife was sitting at the kitchen table, saw what was happening, ran outside and yelled at the guys, the scum took off but we were pretty surprised at the brazenness of this attempted theft at a pretty late hour of the morning.

PACKAGE SUBSTITUTION: Sindy in Highland Park had two packages taken on Wednesday and trash – including a fast-food receipt and vaping-cartridge box – left behind in their place. “Has anyone else in Highland Park been having similar issues? These were all supposed to be Christmas gifts.”