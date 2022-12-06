WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sparkling by the standpipe

(WSB photos)

Tonight’s featured West Seattle Christmas lights are across SW Charlestown from what’s known as the “water tower” but is officially a “standpipe.” It’s a corner house with a lights-laden yard, and decorations all the way up to the roof.

Even a show of sport support:

You can see all these lights at 40th/Charlestown. We’re continuing to scout, but tips much appreciated – westseattleblog@gmail.com any time – thank you! See what we’ve already shown this year (and in years past) in this WSB archive.