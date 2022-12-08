West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition, city chat about the future, more for your Thursday

Throughout the week, we’ve previewed some of the big events ahead – now, our list is one last reminder of what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday:

(WSB photo – some of the trees up for bids tonight)

FESTIVAL OF TREES AUCTION: Today’s your last chance to see the dozen-plus decorated, donated trees and wreaths on display at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) before 5 pm, and if you like one (or more) consider bidding for it in the Rotary Service Foundation‘s benefit silent auction tonight, 6-8 pm (RSVP to kjersti@strouplegal.com).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Pecos Pit (WSB sponsor) truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

HOLIDAY ART WALK: Art, music, carolers, Santa … it’s a holly-jolly night all around the peninsula for this West Seattle Art Walk night, particularly in The Junction, 5 pm “till late” – details are in our preview from last night.

THE ART OF MUSIC: Three performances this month, in North Admiral, The Junction, and Morgan Junction, 6-7:45 pm.Go here to see who’s performing where,

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE: As previewed here, tonight at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center, 6-8 pm, come hear and talk about the city’s future planning of housing, transportation, and more for the next 20 years.

PUBLIC-SCHOOL FUNDING & YOU: Talk and hear about it at a special presentation coordinated by the West Seattle Public School Equity Fund, online at 7 pm.

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7 pm, open mic for musicians of all genres at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHOIR CONCERT: 7 pm at the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), singers and musicians from CSIHS and adjacent Denny International Middle School will perform. Free admission (but donations always appreciated).

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, the third week begins for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

