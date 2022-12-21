WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Icy Wednesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 21st. Winter officially begins with the solstice moment at 1:47 pm.

WEATHER

Very cold today and tomorrow, with even daytime temperatures staying below freezing; some sunshine expected.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is still down buses for repairs and is suspending some routes again today, including West Seattle’s 55, 56, 57, and 125. Keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. Also, here’s the page with rerouting info.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

STREETS & SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Here’s the SDOT Winter Weather Response map showing which roads have been recently treated and when, as well as closed roads.

New Delridge cameras: As reported here, three have been added; four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.