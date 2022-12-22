WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Icy Thursday morning

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 22nd, and it’s very cold – 19 degrees right now.

WEATHER

Continuing cold again today, with a high temperature in the 20s, and a Winter Storm Watch for later today into tomorrow, predicting snow again in the pm.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

-Compounding weather challenges, Metro is still down buses for repairs and is (updated) canceling many trips again today. Keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for cancellations and suspensions. Also, here’s the page with rerouting info.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route starts the day down a boat because of M/V Issaquah’smechanical trouble – check here for alerts/updates.

STREETS & SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Here’s the SDOT Winter Weather Response map showing which roads have been recently treated and when, as well as closed roads. Some impassably icy roads won’t show there (like these), though, so your best bet is to stick to treated routes.

New Delridge cameras: As reported here, three have been added; four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.