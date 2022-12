4:50 PM: Another major Seattle Fire response – this time a “water-rescue response” for Alki Point. SFD dispatch is telling responders the report came in from the U.S. Coast Guard, reporting what appeared to be a person in the water hanging onto a log.

5 PM: Apparently the USCG is now saying nobody’s out there, but a rescue boat arriving in the area was going to look around just to be sure. The response overall is being canceled.