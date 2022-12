“I have people here … They need to be treated with dignity.”

And that’s why Keith Hughes keeps opening the doors of the West Seattle Veteran Center to people who need someplace to go during cold-weather emergencies.

Some have asked what kind of help he could use right now. Warm-clothing items like hats and gloves. Volunteer help, too. And also – understanding.

If you know of someone who needs shelter – or have hats/gloves to donate – the center is at 3618 SW Alaska.