VIDEO: State, federal health officials come to West Seattle with a message: Protect your older relatives and friends.

West Seattle’s Providence Mount St. Vincent was the venue today for a simple, urgent message delivered by federal Health and Human Services regional director Ingrid Ulrey and state Department of Health director Dr. Umair Shah: Before you spend time with senior friends and relatives during the holidays, be sure you’re not bringing them something unwanted as you bring gifts and good cheer – disease.

Briefing media after a private roundtable, they spotlighted the “tripledemic” that’s a factor right now – flu, COVID, and RSV – stressing that COVID in particular is not a thing of the past. It’s “not the disruptive force it used to be,” said Ulrey, but it’s still killing more than 300 people in the U.S. each day, and 90 percent of them are seniors. So, she urged, “show your love for your loved ones” – before gatherings, be up to date on vaccines and boosters, and take a COVID test. Here’s our video of the full briefing:

The other speakers were The Mount’s administrator Charlene Boyd, state AARP director Marguerite Ro, King County’s long-term-care ombudsman Pamela Williams, Mount residents’ son Chris Robert, and Public Health -Seattle & King County‘s adult-vaccine program manager Caren Goldenberg. In addition to urging everyone to get current on vaccines, the officials said that’s something long-term-care facilities nationwide have to work on, too, with only 47 percent of residents and 22 percent of staff up to date. Between the two sides of the effort, Williams said, it’s important to remember that care-facility residents have rights including “the right to be free of communicable diseases.” Indoor masking – as recently recommended by health officials – and good ventilation are important too.

The health officials also pointed out that federal and state programs offering free home COVID tests are still active. But some COVID-related resources have ended; we asked about their status. Dr. Shah called it a “complex issue”; Ulrey explained that Congress has failed so far to pass the White House request for resources including preparing for future pandemics. But in the short run, the bottom line of the briefing was that it’s time for you to do what you can and protect the people you love.