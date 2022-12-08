TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Thursday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 8th.
WEATHER
More rain in the forecast, high in the 40s.
TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS
-No timeline yet for Metro to get those 126 buses back in service, so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule this morning.
-WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates.
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS