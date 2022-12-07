TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 7th.

WEATHER

High in the 40s, cloudy with a chance of rain as well as some possible sun.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

-If you’re using Metro, keep a closer watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations – as reported here last night, more than 100 buses had to be taken out of service.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule this morning.

-WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates.

ROAD-WORK ALERT

SDOT crews are continuing speed-hump wrk on Harbor and Alki Avenues. As of last night, four of the six planned sets are in place – one in the Seacrest vicinity is shown in the SDOT photo above.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.