TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 7th.
WEATHER
High in the 40s, cloudy with a chance of rain as well as some possible sun.
TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS
-If you’re using Metro, keep a closer watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations – as reported here last night, more than 100 buses had to be taken out of service.
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule this morning.
-WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates.
ROAD-WORK ALERT
SDOT crews are continuing speed-hump wrk on Harbor and Alki Avenues. As of last night, four of the six planned sets are in place – one in the Seacrest vicinity is shown in the SDOT photo above.
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
