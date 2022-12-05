TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, December 5th.
WEATHER
Still cold, but no snow in the forecast. Today’s high should be near 40.
TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule this morning.
-WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates.
–Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
ROAD-WORK ALERT
Weather permitting, SDOT crews may be back out on Harbor and Alki Avenues today continuing the speed-hump (etc.) work.
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
