TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Final Wednesday morning of 2022

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 28th.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

SDOT announced Tuesday that the low bridge won’t reopen for at least another two weeks – and they haven’t finalized a repair plan yet.

It’s been out of service since Friday. It’s being kept open to vessel traffic, but unusable for surface traffic.

WEATHER & WATER

The wind alert expired at 1 am as planned, though the wind hadn’t entirely died down by then. Today is expected to be quieter – mostly cloudy, breezy, high in the 40s. … After Tuesday’s weather-enhanced “king tide,” there’s a Coastal Flood Advisory for this morning, but it’s not expected to be a repeat – high tide should be closer to the predicted 12.8 feet at 9:24 am. … One more note: South Park’s flooding-related closures were still in effect as of early today.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is back to a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – 12 of the 126 had been fixed by the end of last week – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.