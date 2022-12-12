West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: For the birds

December 12, 2022 5:17 pm
Now that drier weather is here, you might be considering a trip out to look at Christmas lights. We’re continuing to showcase at least one West Seattle display every night. Tonight’s photo is from Valerie:

Merry Christmas!

Come look at the Puffins bringing presents to the Penguin Party at 3431 48th Ave SW.

Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos and/or tips – westseattleblog@gmail.com is how to reach us. You can scroll through this WSB archive to see what we’ve already shown so far this season (previous years, too).

